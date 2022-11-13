Comedian Dave Chappelle guest hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, appearing in a sketch that lampooned HBO's new fantasy drama, House of the Dragon.

Chappelle introduced the pre-taped segment as a "sneak peek" of The House of the Dragon Season 2.

SNL players Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson, and rapper-actor Ice-T dropping by for a cameo, played supporters of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Chloe Fineman) and Daemon Targaryen (Michael Longfellow) in the video, which was set at the couple's Dragonstone castle.

The 4 1/2-minute clip mocked the show's signature treacherous, incestuous story lines and the characters' complicated, similar-sounding names.

Chappelle is seen in the sketch playing several different outrageous, anachronistic characters who offer their alliance and eventually show off their dragon-flying skills.