The Marvel adventure, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $180 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Black Adam with $8.6 million, followed by Ticket to Paradise with $6.1 million at No. 3, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at No. 4 with $3.2 million and Smile at No. 5 with $2.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Prey for the Devil at No. 6 with $2 million, The Banshees at Inisherin at No. 7 with $1.7 million, One Piece Film: Red at No. 8 with $1.4 million, Till at No. 9 with $618,000 and Armageddon Time at No. 10 with $352,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 earned about $52.2 million with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam in the leas.