Katy Perry spent her 38th birthday with family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer and television personality celebrated the occasion Tuesday with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom , and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Perry shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram that shows herself, Bloom and Daisy touching hands.

"every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful," she captioned the post.

Bloom posted a smiling selfie with Perry on his own account.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling," he wrote.

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter in August 2020.

Perry said on Good Morning America in December 2021 that motherhood "changed my life and brought me balance and perspective and priority and so much joy."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Everything I was looking for, I really found when I met her," she said of daughter Daisy.

Perry released her sixth studio album, Smile, in August 2020. She will return as a judge in American Idol Season 6 in spring 2023, along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.