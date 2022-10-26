Machine Gun Kelly wore a corset on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 32-year-old singer, rapper and actor attended the Time100 Next gala at Second Floor in New York.

Kelly sported a sheer corset with black edges and glittering silver ribs. He paired the look with a black latex top and pants.

On Instagram Stories, Kelly likened himself to a House of the Dragons character.

"my house of the dragons intro catch me on season 2," he captioned the post.

Kelly was joined by his fiance, actress Megan Fox, who wore a saffron-colored strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kelly and Fox got engaged in January after more than a year of dating.

Kelly released his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, in March.