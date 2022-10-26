American Idol alum Scotty McCreery is a new dad.

The 29-year-old country music singer welcomed his first child, son Merrick "Avery," with his wife, Gabi McCreery, on Monday.

McCreery shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos with Gabi McCreery and their baby boy.

"Never known a love like this," he captioned the post. "Merrick 'Avery' McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love."

"Thank yall for all your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God," he added.

Fellow American Idol alum James Durbin and singer Chris Lane were among those to congratulate McCreery in the comments.

"Our Scotty's all grown up," Durbin wrote. "I'm so happy for you and your family. There's no greater experience than fatherhood. Sending you 3 all the love I can."

"Congrats y'all!! So pumped for you.. welcome to the daddy club," Lane said.

McCreery and Gabi McCreery married in June 2018 and announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

McCreery came to fame after winning American Idol Season 10, which aired in 2011, and has since released five albums. His most recent album, Same Truck, was released in September 2021.