Pop star Katy Perry and CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King are among the women headed to space on a Blue Origin rocket this spring.

The all-female crew will also consist of entrepreneur and former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn and helicopter pilot and journalist Lauren Sanchez.

"I don't know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same. It's like how I felt about to deliver a baby," King, 70, said on CBS Mornings Thursday.

She said she sought out the opinions of both her children and her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, before signing on.

"I thought Oprah would say no, no," King said. "She said, 'I think if you don't do it, when they all come back and you had the opportunity to do it, you will be kicking yourself.' She's right."

The crew will journey to the Karman line, which is where Earth's atmosphere meets space.

"This is the first all-female flight crew since Valentina Tereshkova's solo spaceflight in 1963," a Blue Origin press release states.

The mission, NS-31, marks the 11th human flight on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Blue Origin is a private space technology company established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.