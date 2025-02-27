Hulu released the trailer for the comedy special, Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years, on Thursday. The one-hour special premieres March 14.

In the show, Burr announces that he's 56, which he fears begins the period during which men can suddenly drop dead. He further jokes that this phenomenon only happens to men, not older women.

"This is too young to die of natural causes, but it's not too young to drop dead, right?" Burr asks.

He also discusses his 11-year relationship with his wife and attending a friend's open casket funeral.

"I don't get it," Burr complains. "It's like you told me he was dead. I believed you."

He also insists that he is "new, easygoing Bill" now.