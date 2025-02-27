Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather says fighting Jake Paul would be "too easy."

Mayweather, 48, discussed the prospect of fighting Paul, a 28-year-old social media star-turned-boxer, when he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Fallon asked Mayweather if he ever had "an itch to get back in the ring at all."

"No, not at all," the star responded.

When Fallon asked about his reaction to seeing Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight -- a match-up that generated more than $18 million in revenue -- Mayweather said he "didn't know where to go" with the question.

"If I say something, I'm gonna get backlash, you know, no matter what I say, it's always, it's not right," he said.

Fallon then asked how he felt about boxing with Logan Paul. Mayweather and Paul faced off in 2021 in a fight that saw Mayweather scoring the most punches.

"That's why he moved to WWE because he wanted to hold, you know, hold me the whole night," Mayweather told Fallon. "He wanted to hold on, he wanted to wrestle, so I think WWE is good for Logan."

When asked about boxing Jake Paul, Mayweather said it would be "too easy."

"At 48, too easy," he said.

Paul offered a heated response online.

"I would knock you out in two rounds and you can't sniff Mike Tyson's toe," he said.