Queen of the South actress Kate del Castillo is starring in a Spanish-language series for the new streamer Vix+.

Volver a Caer is billed as a Spanish-language version of Anna Karenina. The classic Russian novel by Leo Tolstoy, first published in 1878 is the story of Anna and her star-crossed affair with an officer in the military, Count Alexei Kirillovich Vronsky.

The series is adapted from a modernized, Australian version of the Tolstoy tale called A Beautiful Lie owned by production company Endemol Shine. In that version, Anna's character is a tennis star, but in the Spanish language series, Del Castillo plays Ana Montes de Oca, an Olympic diver. She's married to an athlete turned politician, but has a scandalous affair with a musician named Vico. Vico is played by Spanish actor and TV host Maxi Iglesias.

Del Castillo will produce via her Cholawood Productions, which has a first-look deal through Endemol Shine Boomdog.

"When I saw the Australian adaptation, I knew I wanted to make it, it's the kind of show that's perfect for Cholawood," said Del Castillo. "As three Latinas we've dealt with a lot of adversity in the business."

At a Los Angeles screening of the first episode of the six-episode series, Del Castillo was joined by ViX+ chief content officer Rodrigo Mazon and director Hari Sama (This is Not Berlin) who directed all of the episodes.

"Hari had the right sensibility for this show, we insisted on him," del Castillo said. The series, shot over six and half weeks in Mexico, was written by Almudena OcaÅ„a and Aurora Garci­a Tortosa who are also the writers behind the Netflix show Elite.

Volver a Caer is available on Vix+ now.