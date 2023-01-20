Jennifer Coolidge is the latest star to join TikTok.

The 61-year-old actress shared her first video Thursday after joining the short-form video social media app.

Coolidge recruited singer and actress Jennifer Lopez for her post.

The video shows Coolidge reciting lyrics from Lopez's song "Jenny from the Block" as a poem. The camera then pans to Lopez, who says, "I like that! I really, really like that."

Coolidge and Lopez star together in the new film Shotgun Wedding. The pair hung out together at the movie's Los Angeles premiere Wednesday, as Lopez documented in an Instagram Live video.

Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel . The film follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), a couple who are taken hostage with their family and friends at their destination wedding.

Amazon shared a trailer for the movie last week.

Shotgun Wedding premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video.

Lopez attended the film's premiere with her husband, actor Ben Affleck . She said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week that Affleck was the one who suggested their real-life Las Vegas wedding.

Coolidge is also known for starring on the HBO series White Lotus.