Chrissy Teigen is introducing her newborn daughter.

The 37-year-old model and television personality shared a photo and new details Thursday after welcoming a baby girl with her husband, singer John Legend

Teigen and Legend named their new daughter Esti Maxine. Teigen posted a photo of baby Esti with her two older children with Legend, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen captioned the post. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes -- we feel it all! X."

Kris Jenner, Busy Philipps and Jenna Dewan were among those to congratulate Teigen in the comments.

"We can't wait to meet her!!!" Jenner wrote.

"I love the name Esti. Perfect. Congratulations," Philipps added.

"Ahhh Congratulations!!" Dewan said.

Legend said in a post on his own account that Esti was born last Friday.

"On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word," he wrote.

Teigen and Legend previously experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020. Legend said on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in August that he and Teigen were initially "hesitant" to discuss their loss.

The couple announced in August that they were expecting another child.