Prime Video is previewing the new film Tyler Perry's Duplicity starring Kat Graham.

Graham (The Vampire Diaries) portrays Marley, a lawyer determined to get answers after her best friend's husband was fatally shot by police.

The trailer opens with the victim, who is Black, portrayed by Joshua Adeyeye, going for a jog.

Viewers then see a woman, who is White, phoning the police saying, "Someone is breaking into my neighbor's house."

Adeyeye's character is wearing headphones, and doesn't hear the officers as they call to him. When he reaches for a phone from his hoodie's pocket, one of the cops mistake it for a gun, and he is killed.

"I'm not just your friend. I'm your lawyer," Marley tells Fela, who is portrayed by Meagan Tandy , in the preview. "And they're gonna pay. I promise you."

The movie follows Graham's pursuit of justice.

"With the help of her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley) -- a former cop turned private investigator -- Marley's search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal," an official synopsis reads.

Perry, who recently received the Paley Honors Award, wrote and directed the film, which also stars RonReaco Lee , Nick Barrotta, Jimi Stanton and Shannon Lanier.

Duplicity premieres March 20 on Prime Video.