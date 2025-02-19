CBS, the American Theater Wing and The Broadway League announced Wednesday that Cynthia Erivo will host the 78th annual Tony Awards. The awards show honoring the best in Broadway airs live June 8 on CBS and Paramount+.

Erivo is currently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Wicked, adapted from the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel. She won a Tony for The Color Purple in 2016.

"I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year," Erivo said in a statement. "I hope I can rise to the occasion."

The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. May 1 is the date of the nominations announcement.

This month, Erivo was named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. In March, she will accept the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the GLAAD Media Awards.