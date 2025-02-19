The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to return for Season 4.

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson , 43, announced the news Wednesday, saying on her show that the renewal "is a blessing."

"And mostly I want to say a huge, huge, huge thank you to all my staff and crew, which I consider my family," she said. "Thank you to Jennifer Hudson Show family. You guys are amazing."

She also took a moment to acknowledge her guests who have "come by the happy place."

In Season 3, visitors included former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as Cynthia Erivo, Ray Romano and Kerry Washington. Kevin Hart and Blackpink's Jennie are among the stars who are set to make appearances in coming episodes.

"It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life," Hudson said in a press release. "To hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived."

In addition to growing viewership, the show has also gained popularity within the social media landscape, with a TikTok following growing to 5.6 million.

The show is currently up for a GLAAD Media Award and two NAACP Image Awards.