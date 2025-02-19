Hulu is previewing Good American Family, a series inspired by the stories surrounding the real-life adoption of Natalia Grace.

Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) portrays Kristine Barnett, who is eager to adopt seven-year-old Grace (Imogen Faith Reid), who has dwarfism.

"I've known I was put on this earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe," Barnett says as the trailer opens.

She and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass) adopt Grace, but Kristine ultimately becomes suspicious about their new daughter's true identity.

In the preview, school officials pause when given Grace's records, and viewers learn that she "has adult teeth."

"Michael, I don't think she's a little girl," Kristine says.

"As they defend their family from the daughter they've grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom," an official synopsis reads.

The first pair of episodes premiere March 19