The 30-year-old country music singer and his wife, Katelyn Brown, announced Monday on Christmas Day that they are expecting their third child.
Brown and Katelyn Brown shared the news alongside a family photo featuring their two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, who turns two years old Saturday. The picture shows the family smiling as Kingsley holds up a sonogram.
"Last Christmas of 4," Brown captioned the post. "Merry Christmas everyone!"
Morgane Stapleton, the wife of Chris Stapleton, and Nicole Combs, the wife of Luke Combs, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.
