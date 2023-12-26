Kane Brown is going to be a dad of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old country music singer and his wife, Katelyn Brown, announced Monday on Christmas Day that they are expecting their third child.

Brown and Katelyn Brown shared the news alongside a family photo featuring their two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, who turns two years old Saturday. The picture shows the family smiling as Kingsley holds up a sonogram.

"Last Christmas of 4," Brown captioned the post. "Merry Christmas everyone!"

Morgane Stapleton, the wife of Chris Stapleton, and Nicole Combs, the wife of Luke Combs, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Amazing news! Congratulations!!!" Stapleton wrote.

"Yay!! Congrats guys!" Combs said.

Brown and Katelyn Brown married in 2018.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Brown released his third album, Different Man, in 2022, and will kick off his In the Air tour in March.