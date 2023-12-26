Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 78)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 76)-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 75)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 69)-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 67)-- Drummer Lars Ulrich in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor\/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 52)-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 32)