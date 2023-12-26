Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix appear in new photos from Joker: Folie A Deux.

The film's director Todd Phillips shared photos Monday featuring Gaga as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, and Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker.

Joker: Folie A Deux is a musical sequel to the 2019 film Joker, directed by Phillips and starring Phoenix.

The new movie will explore how psychiatrist Dr. Quinzel (Gaga) and her patient Arthur (Phoenix) come to form a romantic relationship.

One photo shows Harley (Gaga) gazing lovingly at Joker (Phoenix), while another photo gives a look at Joker through the small window of his cell door.

"Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2," Phillips captioned the post.

Phillips previously shared photos showing Harley (Gaga) with faded harlequin makeup.

Joker: Folie A Deux wrapped filming in April and will open in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.