Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix appear in new photos from Joker: Folie A Deux.The film's director Todd Phillips shared photos Monday featuring Gaga as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, and Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker.Joker: Folie A Deux is a musical sequel to the 2019 film Joker, directed by Phillips and starring Phoenix.The new movie will explore how psychiatrist Dr. Quinzel (Gaga) and her patient Arthur (Phoenix) come to form a romantic relationship.One photo shows Harley (Gaga) gazing lovingly at Joker (Phoenix), while another photo gives a look at Joker through the small window of his cell door."Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2," Phillips captioned the post.Phillips previously shared photos showing Harley (Gaga) with faded harlequin makeup.Joker: Folie A Deux wrapped filming in April and will open in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.