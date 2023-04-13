Vice president Kamala Harris will appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show next week.

Producers announced in a press release Thursday that Harris, 58, will speak with host Jennifer Hudson in an interview airing April 20.

Harris' visit will mark the first time an elected national leader has been featured as a guest on the show.

Harris has previously appeared on Tha God's Honest Truth and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Samuel L. Jackson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Seal, Russell Westbrook, Issa Rae and Milo Ventimiglia will also appear in upcoming episodes of The Jennifer Hudson Show.