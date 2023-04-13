Celine Dion released a new song in the midst of her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that has impacted her singing voice. She sings the title track for the movie "Love Again" starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

Dion makes her acting debut in the rom-com, which comes out in theaters on May 5th. She also debuts five new songs for the movie's soundtrack.

"Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available," Dion posted on her Instagram account.

It's the first music Dion has released since she revealed her diagnosis in December. Stiff-person syndrome is a "rare progressive neurological disorder" that mostly affects women.

It can affect mobility and make those with it more sensitive to loud noises and other stimuli. It is believed to be caused by a malfunctioning autoimmune response in the brain and spinal cord.

Dion celebrated her 55th birthday on March 30. Her Instagram account posted a tribute to the vocalist that included photos and video of her family including sons Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson and her late husband, Rene Angelil.

"On this very special day, we'd like to wish you, dear Celine, a very happy 55th birthday!" the caption read.