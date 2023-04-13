The Cannes Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 76th edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's festival will take place May 16-27 in Cannes and feature a record number of films directed by women in the Competition category.

19 films will screen in Competition, including six films by women: La Chimera (Alice Rohrwacher), Club Zero (Jessica Hausner), Last Summer (Catherine Breillat), Anatomie d'une chute (Justine Triet), Banel et Adama (Ramata-Toulaye Sy) and Olfa's Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania).

The full Official Selection lineup includes 51 films, 14 of which hail from female filmmakers.

The opening film will be Jeanne Du Barry, directed by Maiwenn and starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV.

The Idol, a new HBO series from Sam Levinson starring The Weeknd, will screen Out of Competition, along with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (James Mangold), Cobweb (Kim Jee-woon) and Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese).