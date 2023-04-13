Fresh from the success of her limited Netflix series Beef, Ali Wong has just been added to the Just for Laughs lineup.

The Montreal-based comedy festival, that has laid claim to discovering Dave Chappelle Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon , also announced the addition of Jonathan Van Ness and Anthony Jeselnick.

Wong was one of the fest's discoveries. She first appeared there in 2011 as one of its New Faces. By 2017, she'd become the Breakout Comedy Star of the Year. She'll be joined by special guest Sheng Wang during her performance on July 26. His Netflix standup special Sweet & Juicy is streaming now.

Wong is embarking on her own solo comedy tour starting in Nashville on April 23.

Queer Eye's Van Ness will perform his special, Fun & Slutty, A Night With Jonathan Van Ness, on July 29. Jeselnick also performs on that date. His Fire in the Maternity Ward Netflix special is currently streaming.

Other performers include Tom Papa , Carlos Ballarta, and drag duo Katya Zamo and Trixie Mattel, who will perform solo shows.

The festival takes place in Montreal July 14 -29.