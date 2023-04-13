Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are going public with their romance.

Bingham, 42, and Harrison, 33, confirmed dating rumors Wednesday with a new photo on Instagram.

Bingham shared a photo that shows himself and Harrison kissing in front of burning brush. The couple both wore jeans, rubber boots and matching camouflage jackets.

"More than a spark @hassieharrison," Bingham captioned the post.

Harrison responded in the comments, writing, "i love you, cowboy."

Bingham and Harrison play Walker and Laramie on Yellowstone, which airs on Paramount Network. The series stars Kevin Costner Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley , and will return for Season 5, Part 2 in the summer.

In addition to acting, Bingham is a singer-songwriter who released his sixth studio album, American Love Song, in 2019.