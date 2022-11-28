Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is celebrating her 37th birthday.

The actress had an early birthday celebration Sunday after announcing she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco shared photos on Instagram Stories of herself with her birthday cake.

"The sweetest early bday celebration!" she captioned the post.

Kaley Cuoco had an early birthday celebration after announcing she's expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey. Photo by kaleycuoco/Instagram Stories

On Thursday, Cuoco and Pelphrey cheered on the New York Giants football team with Pelphrey's brother and sister-in-law.

Cuoco shared a photo Sunday of herself and Pelphrey holding up a Giants-themed baby onesie.

"Future footballer comin at ya!" she captioned the post.

Cuoco announced in October that she's expecting a baby girl with Pelphrey.

"beyond blessed and over the moon," she said on Instagram at the time.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in May following Cuoco's split from her ex-husband, Karl Cool, in September 2021.

Cuoco recalled how she first met Pelphrey on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October, saying it was "love at first sight."

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant, while Pelphrey portrayed Ben Davis on Ozark.