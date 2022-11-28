Jennifer Lopez is looking back on her "painful" split from Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old singer and actress revisited her 2004 split from Affleck, 50, in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music One after marrying the actor in July.

Lopez and Affleck started dating and got engaged in 2002. The pair called off their wedding in 2004 and both went on to pursue other relationships.

Lopez and Affleck reconnected in 2021 following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. The couple got engaged again in April and married in Las Vegas in July.

In a preview of the interview on Good Morning America, Lopez recalled how her split from Affleck left her heartbroken.

"It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. And I honestly felt like I was going to die," the star said. "It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right."

"My way of surviving was by working more, and doing more, and hiding that side of myself," she added.

Lopez has found "true love" once again with Affleck.

"True love does exist. And some things do last forever. And that's real," she said.

Lopez announced Friday that she will release a new album, This is Me... Now. The album features the song "Dear Ben Pt. II," seemingly inspired by Affleck.