Celebrity couple Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are celebrating their son Malcolm's first birthday.

The 42-year-old actress and 40-year-old actor and comedian marked the occasion by throwing a birthday party with family.

Munn shared photos and videos from the fete Sunday on Instagram. The pictures show Munn and Mulaney holding their son as he enjoys his chocolate birthday cake.

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiá»‡p! I love you so so so much," Munn captioned the post.

Malcolm wore a knitted crown with the number "1" that Munn's mom made by hand.

Munn remarked on a video of Malcolm eating cake that it sounded like he said "I love you" for the first time.

Munn and Mulaney were first linked in spring 2021 and announced in September of that year that they were expecting their first child. Munn gave birth to Malcolm in November 2021.

Munn is known for playing Sloan Sabbith on The Newsroom and Evie in the Walking Dead spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. Mulaney released the children's comedy special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019.