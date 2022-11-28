Metallica is back with new music.

The band announced the album 72 Seasons and a two-year world tour on Monday.

Metallica will release 72 Seasons, its first full album of new material since Hardwired... To Self-Destruct (2016), on April 14, 2023.

The group shared a first single from the album, "Lux i†terna," on Monday.

72 Seasons also features the songs "72 Seasons," "Shadows Follow," "Screaming Suicide," "Sleepwalk My Life Away," "You Must Burn!," "Crown of Barbed Wire," "Chasing Light," "If Darkness Had a Son," "Too Far Gone?," "Room of Mirrors" and "Inamorata."

Frontman James Hetfield said the album explores "The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves."

"The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are," he added. "I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Metallica will launch its world tour April 27, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and bring the venture to a close Sept. 29, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Two-day tickets go on sale Friday, while single day tickets will become available Jan. 20. Pre-sales for Citi card members begin Wednesday at 2 p.m. local time.