Kacey Musgraves is back with new music.

The 35-year-old country music singer released her sixth studio album, Deeper Well, on Friday.

Deeper Well is Musgraves' first album in nearly three years, since Star-Crossed in September 2021.

The new album features the singles "Deeper Well," "Too Good to Be True" and "Cardinal," along with 11 other songs.

"It's a collection of songs I hold very dear to my heart. I hope it makes a home in all of your hearts, too," Musgraves previously said on Instagram.

Musgraves released a music video for "Too Good to Be True" on Friday that shows her recording alone in a studio.

In addition, Musgraves performed "The Architect," a song from Deeper Well, on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Musgraves will promote Deeper Well with a new world tour that begins April 28 in Dublin, Ireland.