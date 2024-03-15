Justin Timberlake is back with new music.

The 43-year-old singer and actor released the album Everything I Thought It Was on Friday.

Everything I Thought It Was marks Timberlake's first album in over six years.

The album features the singles "Selfish" and "No Angels," along with 16 other songs, including "Paradise" featuring 'N Sync.

Timberlake surprised fans by reuniting 'N Sync Wednesday at his Los Angeles concert, where they performed "Paradise" and other songs.

The show marked 'N Sync's first performance together since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Friday, Timberlake also released a music video for "No Angels."

Timberlake will promote his new album with the Forget Tomorrow world tour. The North American leg of the tour kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.