Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to star in and executive producer a new Netflix drama series called Black Rabbit.

Ozark alum Bateman also plans to direct the first two episodes of the original one-hour drama penned by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman.

"When the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his turbulent brother back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

The ensemble will also include Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, á¹¢á»páº¹Ì Di¬ri­si¹ and Dagmara Dominczyk.