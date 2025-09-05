Justin Bieber is back with a new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer, 31, released Swag II on Friday, which is a follow-up to his album Swag. That album dropped in July and featured such tracks as "Daisies" and "Yukon."

He announced the new music Thursday morning on Instagram.

"Nobody has ever swagged this hard before," MTV wrote in the comments.

Swag II features "Speed Demon," "Better Man," "Love Song," "I Do," "I Think You're Special," "Mother in You," "Witchya," "Eye Candy," "Don't Wanna," "Bad Honey," "Need It," "Oh Man," "Poppin' My S***," "All the Way," "Petting Zoo," "Moving Fast," "Safe Space," "Lyin'," "Dotted Line," "Open Up Your Heart," "When It's Over," "Everything Hallelujah" and "Story of God."

The new album also features collaborations with Tems, Bakar, Hurricane Chris and Eddie Benjamin.

In "Love Song," he sings about the desire to pen a romantic track.

"I wanna write you a love song, baby," he sings. "I wanna write you a good one you can't stop singing to me."