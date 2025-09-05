Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was "like a 14-year-old" when she met Lady Gaga on the set of Wednesday Season 2.

Zeta-Jones, who portrays Morticia Addams on the show, described what it was like to meet the pop icon on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday.

"I was like a sedated Beatle[s] fan from 1961," she told Meyers. "All I wanted to do was scream and say, 'I love you,' and I had to be really, like, 'Very nice to meet you,' and inside, everything was bursting."

"I think she's the talent of our generation," Zeta-Jones added of the Grammy-winning singer.

Lady Gaga portrays a professor at Nevermore Academy on the show, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Luis Guzman and Isaac Ordonez.

The singer released the song "Dead Can Dance," and an accompanying music video, alongside Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 Wednesday.

She also postponed her Miami show this week, attributing the cancelation to a strained voice.