South Korean girl group Aespa is back with new music.

K-pop stars Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning released a music video for "Rich Man" and an EP of the same name Friday.

The video features a monster truck, football field and a dog in a football helmet. The singers also perform in a farm scene.

"I am a rich man," they sing. "I'm my own biggest fan and I'm high in demand."

In addition to "Rich Man," the EP includes the tracks "Drift," "Bubble," "Count on Me," Angel #48" and "To the Girls."

Rich Man is the group's first EP since Whiplash in October 2024.