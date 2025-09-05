Drew Barrymore danced on the Late Show desk Thursday, marking 30 years since her iconic dance for then-late night host David Letterman.

The actress and television personality, 50, stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Season 6 of The Drew Barrymore Show, which begins Monday.

The week will feature guests Catherine Zeta-Jones, Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston, Valerie Bertinelli, Melani Sanders, Michael Douglas, Cameron Douglas and David Letterman.

"I mean, I've spent some times here with David Letterman in this room," Barrymore mused.

"You have," Colbert said. "I'm only mildly insulted that you've never gotten on the desk."

Barrymore then removed her blazer to show her white blouse reading "I heart Stephen" and danced on his desk.

She famously danced for Letterman on his birthday in 1995.