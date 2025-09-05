'Couple Next Door' Season 2 to premiere Sept. 19 on Starz
UPI News Service, 09/05/2025
Season 2 of The Couple Next Door is due on Starz beginning Sept. 19.
The sophomore chapter of the show will star Annabel Scholey, Sam Palladio, Aggy K. Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy, alongside Hugh Dennis, who was also in Season 1.
Scholey will portray a heart surgeon, Charlotte, while Palladio will play her husband, an anesthetist named Jacob. Adams is a "mysterious new colleague," while Ramamurthy is a former love interest of Charlotte's.
"Leo's return sparks a change in Charlotte, and Mia seizes the opportunity to work her way into Jacob and Charlotte's confidence, their street and, eventually, even their bed, befriending cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Dennis), along the way," an official synopsis reads.
