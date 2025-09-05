Season 2 of The Couple Next Door is due on Starz beginning Sept. 19.

The sophomore chapter of the show will star Annabel Scholey Sam Palladio , Aggy K. Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy, alongside Hugh Dennis, who was also in Season 1.

Scholey will portray a heart surgeon, Charlotte, while Palladio will play her husband, an anesthetist named Jacob. Adams is a "mysterious new colleague," while Ramamurthy is a former love interest of Charlotte's.

"Leo's return sparks a change in Charlotte, and Mia seizes the opportunity to work her way into Jacob and Charlotte's confidence, their street and, eventually, even their bed, befriending cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Dennis), along the way," an official synopsis reads.

Season 1 starred Sam Heughan and Eleanor Tomlinson.

The Couple Next Door is a British thriller that airs on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. The show is available on Starz and its platforms in the United States and Canada.