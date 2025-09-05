Award-winning video game Life is Strange will be adapted as a Prime Video series, the streamer announced Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the 2015 game that spawned several sequels, Life is Strange follows a photography student named Max who learns she can rewind time as she attempts to save her longtime friend Chloe.

"As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever," an official synopsis reads.

Charlie Covell (Kaos) will serve as series creator, executive producer and showrunner, according to a press release.

"I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap," they said in a statement. "I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

The Life is Strange series of video games includes several other titles, among them Life is Strange 2 (2018), Life is Strange: True Colors (2021) and Life is Strange: Double Exposure (2024).