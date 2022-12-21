The "Justin Bieber x H&M" men's clothing line has been pulled off the rack after the pop singer called the line "trash" on Instagram.

Bieber's post on Instagram Monday caused a swift response from the Swedish retail chain, prompting it to remove all Justin Bieber merchandise from its stores. Bieber claimed the merchandise was not approved by him.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M ... all without my permission and approval," Bieber wrote in one post. "SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," he added in a second post. "Don't buy it."

The posts were made on Bieber's Instagram story and have since expired. Instagram stories are automatically removed after 24 hours.

H&M refutes the claim that it did not seek approval from Bieber for the merchandise. The products, which include t-shirts and hoodies, have also been removed from its website.

"H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, as we have done in this case, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from selling," a company statement obtained by Forbes said.