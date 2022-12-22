Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frank Kellogg in 1856-- Opera composer Giacomo Puccini in 1858-- Former Philadelphia Athletics Manager Connie Mack, the "dean of baseball," in 1862-- Former first lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, wife of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1912-- TV game show host Gene Rayburn in 1917-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 86)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 78)-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 77)-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Maurice Gibb in 1949-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Robin Gibb in 1949-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 60)-- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 1970 (age 52)-- Singer Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 50)-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 42)-- Singer Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 33)-- Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, in 1991 (age 31)-- Singer Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 29)-- Actor\/singer Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 22)-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 18)