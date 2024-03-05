Magnolia Pictures released a teaser for Thelma on Tuesday. The film opens June 21 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyping up June Squibb as the new action hero, the teaser begins with shots of Willem Dafoe , Tony Jaa, Simon Pegg and more actors in action. Those are clips from Magnolia releases like The Hunter and Ong-Bak, hence the absence of more traditional action heroes.

The trailer also says "June Squibb is Thelma," a tradition of announcing that action heroes could be the titles of their movie, from Steven Seagal is Out for Justice to Jason Statham is The Beekeeper.

Squibb plays a grandmother who falls for a phone scam and send cash in the mail. Thelma sets out to get her money back.

UPI's review of Thelma at the Sundance Film Festival praised it for mining tension from Thelma's limited action. Squibb told UPI in an interview she appreciated the way Thelma gave elderly characters agency.

The teaser includes moments of Squibb picking up a gun, and walking away from an explosion with Shaft actor, the late Richard Roundtree.