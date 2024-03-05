Magnolia Network announced Tuesday the new series Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse will premiere June 2. The latest in Chip and Joanna Gaines' series will air on Magnolia Network and HGTV and stream on Max and discovery+.

The Lakehouse is the latest home the Gaines' will renovate in Waco, Texas. Their first renovation in the Lake Waco neighborhood, the Gaines' plan to flip the mid-century modern lakehouse when complete.

A teaser shows Joanna arriving at the home looking for Chip. She finds Chip in the lake floating in an inner tube.

Fixer Upper premiered in 2014 on HGTV. Since it ended in 2018, the Gaines launched Magnolia in 2021.

"Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do," Chip and Joanna said in a statement. "We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco."

The Lakehouse will be six episodes and premiere two per week in June.