Disney+ released the teaser for Descendants: The Rise of Red Tuesday. The fourth film in the franchise premieres this summer.

Uma ( China Anne McClain ) returns as the principal of Auradon Prep. The new principal decides to invite descendants from other kingdoms to attend the school.

Uma personally invites Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) from Wonderland. Singer/songwriter/actor Kylie Cantrall will play Red.

The Descendants films made the children of Disney villains the heroes of their own movies. Dove Cameron played Mal, Maleficent's daughter.

Uma was the daughter of Ursula, introduced in Descendants 2. The late Cameron Boyce played Carlos, the son of Cruella De Vil.

"I was apprehensive to revisit the Descendants world at first, because losing Cam was the first heartbreak I've ever experienced," McClain said in a statement. "Once I saw how excited the new generation of kids were, it reminded me of myself when we created the original films."

In the new film, Red teams up with Cinderella's daughter Chloe, played by Malia Baker. Brandy Norwood plays Cinderella, a role she played as a teenager in a 1997 TV movie.