Julie shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, only hours before the episode is scheduled to air on CBS.
"Friday morning I woke up with a sore throat and went to see my good friend who is an ENT. That night he called to say I have COVID," Julie wrote.
"Thankfully, this is only the second time for me and it's been very mild. No fever and just a sore throat."
Julie went on to share, "Unfortunately, I am still testing positive as of this morning... despite feeling good, strong and my cough being gone, I must sit tonight's Big Brother live eviction show out."
Julie continued, "Thank you to Jerry O'Connell for filling in for me. I hope Jerry fits into my dress, has a ball and tells the houseguests I miss them but will be watching from home."
"See? Chenbot is human after all!" Julie joked, before concluding with her signature signoff: "Love one another and enjoy tonight's show."
Meanwhile, Jerry confirmed his last-minute casting as Big Brother host on his own Instagram account.
"Hi guys, it's Jerry O'Connell here, one of the hosts of The Talk," Jerry said.
"But tonight, I'm going to be the substitute teacher for Big Brother. Julie Chen Moonves is a little under the weather, we love her... We've got an eviction tonight! Let's get to it."