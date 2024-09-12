Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves is about to miss her first-ever live eviction episode in the show's history on Thursday night.

Julie has announced she won't be hosting Big Brother on the upcoming Thursday, September 12 episode because she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Actor Jerry O'Connell will be filling in for Julie on the live eviction episode that will determine Big Brother's first Season 26 juror.

Julie shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, only hours before the episode is scheduled to air on CBS.

"Friday morning I woke up with a sore throat and went to see my good friend who is an ENT. That night he called to say I have COVID," Julie wrote.

"Thankfully, this is only the second time for me and it's been very mild. No fever and just a sore throat."

Julie went on to share, "Unfortunately, I am still testing positive as of this morning... despite feeling good, strong and my cough being gone, I must sit tonight's Big Brother live eviction show out."

Julie continued, "Thank you to Jerry O'Connell for filling in for me. I hope Jerry fits into my dress, has a ball and tells the houseguests I miss them but will be watching from home."

"See? Chenbot is human after all!" Julie joked, before concluding with her signature signoff: "Love one another and enjoy tonight's show."

Meanwhile, Jerry confirmed his last-minute casting as Big Brother host on his own Instagram account.

"Hi guys, it's Jerry O'Connell here, one of the hosts of The Talk," Jerry said.

"But tonight, I'm going to be the substitute teacher for Big Brother. Julie Chen Moonves is a little under the weather, we love her... We've got an eviction tonight! Let's get to it."

Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother's 26th season had ended on a cliffhanger with Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray on the chopping block.

After Makensy Manbeck won the Power of Veto and considered using it, the Head of Household, Chelsie Baham, began thinking about whom she should pick as the replacement nominee.

Chelsie was shown considering both Quinn Martin and Leah Peters as possible nominees.

Since Big Brother premiered back in July 2000, Julie has never missed a live eviction episode.

Even when Julie was pregnant and expecting to give birth at any moment -- and Survivor host Jeff Probst was prepared to step in -- Jeff wasn't needed, according to TheWrap.

Big Brother's live eviction episode is schedule to air at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

