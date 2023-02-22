Byron Allen's Allen Media Group has announced it ordered a new syndicated show called Mathis Court with Judge Mathis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news came just days after Warner Bros. canceled Judge Greg Mathis' Daytime Emmy-winning Judge Mathis series after 24 seasons.

A former judge of Michigan's 36th District Court, Mathis will be back on the bench in a daily, one-hour program this fall.

"We at Allen Media Group are proud to add Mathis Court with Judge Mathis to our amazing portfolio of court shows," said Allen in a statement Tuesday.

"Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams."

Mathis said in a video he posted on social media Tuesday that he is happy to have found a new home so quickly at a studio run by a Black entrepreneur.

"I want to be able to empower Black businessmen and Black studios so they can hire more Black people and put more Black shows on the air," he said.