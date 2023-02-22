HBO Max has confirmed it is not renewing its Chicago-set sitcom, South Side, for a fourth season.

The show co-starred Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Chandra Russell and Bashir Salahuddin. Recurring performers included Diallo Riddle, Lil Rel Howery , Zuri Salahuddin, Quincy Young and Langston Kerman.

Season 1 aired on Comedy Central before the show moved to HBO Max for two more seasons.

"While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created," an HBO Max representative said in a statement Tuesday.

"We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream."

HBO Max also recently canceled its Gossip Girl sequel, Titans, Doom Patrol and Pennyworth.