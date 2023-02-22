Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732

-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788

-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857

-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857

-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892

-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Robert Young in 1907

-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918

-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 95)

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932

-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944

-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 64)

-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962

-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Thomas Jane in 1969 (age 54)

-- Singer/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 38)