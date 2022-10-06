Joy-Anna Duggar is going to be a mom of three.

The 24-year-old television personality is expecting her third child with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

Duggar shared the news in a YouTube video Wednesday. The video shows Duggar and Forsyth learn of Duggar's pregnancy during a trip to Alaska and then visit the doctor for a checkup.

"We have been trying and we're both ready to have No. 3," Duggar says. "We're at a really good spot right now. We love our family and we're ready to expand."

"We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May, 2023! We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery," Duggar wrote alongside the video.

The couple also shared photos with a sonogram on Instagram.

Duggar and Forsyth married in May 2017 and have two children, son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn, 2. Duggar experienced a miscarriage in 2019.

Duggar is the ninth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. She and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On.