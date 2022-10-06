Causeway, a new film set in New Orleans, follows the journey of a soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life after suffering traumatic injuries in Afghanistan.

At the film's Toronto Film Festival September premiere, Academy Award winner and the film's star Jennifer Lawrence was lauded for her performance as a military engineer dealing with a brain injury caused by an explosion.

Brian Tyree Henry co-stars in the military drama.

Apple Original Films has released a trailer of Causeway Thursday, which will be in select theaters and stream globally on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.

It's director Lila Neugebauer's first film, written by Ottesa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. The film tells the story of two strangers who become friends as they both navigate their journeys from grief to healing.

From the stage at the film's premiere in Toronto, Lawrence said, "I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]. I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose."

The film was mostly shot before the pandemic in 2019, but took two more years to finish.

Lawrence's character has a painful and slow recovery and must relearn how to walk. As she retrains her memory after the traumatic brain injury she confronts memories of her childhood which forces her into a psychological new reckoning. Her friendship with James Aucoin, played by Brian Tyree Henry, helps both come to terms with their traumas.

According to Apple TV+ the film is "a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward."