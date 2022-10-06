Jared Leto will next star as late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic.

"Karl was an artist. Period," Leto told Women's Wear Daily. "He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no defining him. He was a creative powerhouse."

A director has not yet been announced, but Leto and partner Emma Ludbook will produce the film through their company Paradox, along with Lagerfeld's House of Karl Lagerfeld.

Lagerfeld's close confidants Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar and Sebastien Jondeau will serve as executive producers of the film.

"Over the years, we have been approached by several Hollywood producers who suggested to partner on a movie about Karl's iconic life," said CEO of Karl Lagerfeld Righi. "It has been only since we met Jared and Emma that we felt truly confident about the story being told in the artistic way Karl would have loved to see."