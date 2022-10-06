"Karl was an artist. Period," Leto told Women's Wear Daily. "He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no defining him. He was a creative powerhouse."
A director has not yet been announced, but Leto and partner Emma Ludbook will produce the film through their company Paradox, along with Lagerfeld's House of Karl Lagerfeld.
Lagerfeld's close confidants Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar and Sebastien Jondeau will serve as executive producers of the film.
"Over the years, we have been approached by several Hollywood producers who suggested to partner on a movie about Karl's iconic life," said CEO of Karl Lagerfeld Righi. "It has been only since we met Jared and Emma that we felt truly confident about the story being told in the artistic way Karl would have loved to see."
The German fashion industry icon and Chanel creative director died at age 85 in February 2019. The Metropolitan Museum of Art will honor him at the Met Gala in 2023 with their theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
