"Let's hope our roast doesn't give him any heart palpitations -- he's had enough drama with that," producer Willow Woodward said in a press release announcing Friday's ceremony and referring to how Hamm's Landman character suffered several heart attacks in Season 1 of the Texas oil drama.
"But with his work ethic, we're confident he'll take on our stage with as much grit as Texas oil fields. He's the perfect man to strike gold and earn his Pudding Pot this January."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.