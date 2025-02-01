Mad Men, Fargo and Good Omens actor Jon Hamm has been honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2025 Man of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old Emmy winner is also known for his recent roles in Grimsburg, Top Gun: Maverick, Landman and Your Friends and Neighbors.

Previous recipients of the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year Award include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Robert De Niro Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds and Barry Keoghan.

"Let's hope our roast doesn't give him any heart palpitations -- he's had enough drama with that," producer Willow Woodward said in a press release announcing Friday's ceremony and referring to how Hamm's Landman character suffered several heart attacks in Season 1 of the Texas oil drama.

"But with his work ethic, we're confident he'll take on our stage with as much grit as Texas oil fields. He's the perfect man to strike gold and earn his Pudding Pot this January."