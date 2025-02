Lindsay Lohan shared rare photos of her toddler son on Instagram this weekend.

Lohan, 38, married financier Bader Shammas in 2022 and announced in July 2023 that she had given birth to her first child, a son named Luai.

The photos the Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap actress shared Friday appeared to be from a fun family trip to the zoo.

Lohan and Shammas can be seen with their boy checking out lions and snakes and playing outside on a sunny day.

The location of the outing was not specified.